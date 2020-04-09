'O Corona Kabhi Mat Ana', Mumbai Police Urges People to Stay at Home And Keep #EverySTREEtSafe During Coronavirus Outbreak

Mumbai Police tweet on Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Mumbai Police on Thursday took to Twitter urging people to stay at home to beat the coronavirus outbreak. They tweeted that we need to keep every street safe and can ensure that by not stepping out. Mumbai Police tweeted saying, "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19." Since the lockdown, Mumbai Police have been actively tweeting asking Mumbaikars to stay at homes and thus reduce the spread of the deadly disease. Mumbai Police Gives a Shout Out To 'Singham' Ajay Devgn as He Hails Their Video On COVID-19.

The tweet was quickly applauded by citizens who praised the dedication of the police force working during such terrible times. The tweet advises people to keep #EverySTREEtSafe by not going out on the streets. Netizens commented that they adored the work of the police force which is relentlessly working towards safeguarding the city and its people. One of the comments read, "Despite of so much pressure of work you all are doing fab job and this is very funny." While one tweet reads, "Love and respect" other appreciated their efforts. Mumbai Police Uses Picture of MS Dhoni’s Winning Shot From 2011 World Cup Final to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tweets ‘India, Let’s Finish Off in Style’.

Mumbai Police's Tweet on Stay At Home During Coronavirus Outbreak:

Earlier they had tweeted asking that if people are feeling that the lockdown is too long. The Mumbai Police posted a heart-touching video about how they wish they could spend time with their family while their work doesn't permit it. One of them said, "I’m married and don’t get to spend time with my husband. I would have spent time with him." Another officer said, "I would have stayed with my kids." Hats off to Mumbai Police for their work and we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.