Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Mumbai Police Shares What They Would’ve Done Had They Gotten a Chance to Stay at Home, Watch Video

New Delhi, April 8: The novel coronavirus lockdown has bolted people inside their homes. Many of us are struggling to pass the time inside our comfortable homes, getting bored or even tired of the shutdown. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has posted a heart-touching video which will change your perspective to this situation. Mumbai Police Uses Picture of MS Dhoni’s Winning Shot From 2011 World Cup Final to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tweets ‘India, Let’s Finish Off in Style’.

“Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?” the caption of the post read. The video shows police officials talking about things they would have done if they had been home. Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Participate in These Five Viral Challenges That Are Enthralling Social Media Users While Quarantining.

One of them said, "I’m married and don’t get to spend time with my husband. I would have spent time with him.” The other added, “I would have stayed with my kids.”

Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country are 5,194, including 402 recovered and 149 deaths. Maharashtra has reported 1,161 cases, including 64 deaths.