Happy Friendship Day, to each and every single friend of yours, one who you may not be speaking regularly to and also to the one who you just spoke till 3 AM last night. That's the beauty of making a friend, we have different kinds of people in life who we tag in the big broad category of "friends". Friendship is a relation that surpasses so many barriers, you could be friends with someone much younger to you or vice versa. It transcends the barriers of age, gender, backgrounds, culture and even geographic location among many other things. And Friendship Day is all about honouring these relations that you hold special, some more than the others. As we grow through life we meet a lot of people, who we start as with friends and then it stays forever, or maybe not. But even in memories somewhere, we remember them always. On this Friendship Day 2020, we look at some of the friends who we meet through different stages of life. Happy Friendship Day 2020: How to Make Peace With A Friend After Fight? Things to Do When Your BFF is Mad at You!

A Serious Geek From School: Unfortunately, as we enter school, we are amidst a group of 'potential' friends forever. Some are a tad too naughty and mischievous, definitely not the class teachers' favourites and then there are those who read the lessons from home just to show off. That one geek friend who not only loved studying but ensured they keep their ranks, Happy Friendship Day! They are probably at a better position right now and your parents still enquire about them.

A Family Friend: These are the kind who our parents choose for us. Papa's colleague's daughter/son or Mama's friend's children are also our friends. Now here we cannot share-it-all because they are the sources to convey soemthing directly to our parents. To the friends that our parents chose for us, Happy Friendship Day!

Cool Friend in College: College life is a time we meet so many of a kind. Higher education is a place where we actually meet and make friends from different walks of life. And while we form our groups eventually, there is that one cool one who everybody just wants to be friends with. They have the latest fashion, or impeccable language skills, know-it-all and just resonate a persona that you want to be friends with them. To all the cool folks (only in college) Happy Friendship Day!

Bestfriend Turned Boyfriend/Girlfriend: How can we miss out on the "love of our lives" who we started as with bestfriends? That one person who just seems to understand you, explain you, comfort you, sees you like nobody else, does things for you, and then you're in love. It is a very common premise of falling in love with your best-friend, that has worked wonderfully well in the movies too. Now, how many of them continue to be in love or have parted ways with them with lessons, remains a different angle altogether. But to all that bestfriend turned partner, Happy Friendship Day!

Colleague-Turned-Friend: After finishing our education, we land in workplaces. Now, not all workplaces are friendly but then you manage to make a friend in a particular colleague(s) and then it goes on. It could be someone from your department or not, or your senior but this is a friend who you learn and grow in professional life. To that set of colleagues turned friends forever, Happy Friendship Day!

3 AM Philosophy Partner: At night when you cannot sleep and think about your existence, there is someone to listen and share your views. This 3 AM friend is important because they help you to understand yourself a little better when everything seems wrong. This 3 AM conversational friend teaches you so many things about yourself and the world around, and for all those important lessons, Happy Friendship Day!

Friend That You Promise to Grow Old With: Last but not the least, this is one friend that you just cannot do without. That friend who is the first one to know your secrets, your deepest desires, what you are and everything what you aren't. This a best-friend without whom life seems incomplete and a friend you want to be by your side forever. To that special friend in life, who probably comes numero uno in your life, Happy Freindship Day!

These are very few of the broad categories I list about growing up. We meet all sorts of people in difffent walks of life, but not all of them can be friends or friends forever. But each one who comes and goes does teach you a bit. So to all the friends that you remembered while you read this and all the ones that you are missing right now, wishing them all Happy Friendship Day 2020!

