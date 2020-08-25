The fight between dogs and cats seem to be since inception and continues to be the same. But it seems there are some exceptions that have made us wonder if the relations are changing. Well, video of a pet dog in China getting food from its home to feed a stray cat has left people surprised. The clip shows the dog getting a pork bun to the small ginger which looks pale. The stray cat seems to have been starving for days. As the went viral, the dog named Pudding which is a pooch, earned a lot of praises on social media. This Video of a Pet Dog and Cat Loving Each Other is Going Viral, Watch Cute Clip.

In the footage, the cat seems to be a little cautious in the beginning. The catty can be seen scurrying away on receiving food. Pudding's act has earned him names like 'kind soul' and 'little angel'. The dog's owner by the name Fu spotted the bonding between the animals at their home in Weifang of eastern Chinese province Shandong on Thursday and captured it on camera. Pet Cat's Reaction on Woman Teaching Her Dog to Swim Has Left the Internet in Splits! (Watch Funny Video)

Pet Dog Giving Food to Stray Cat:

She said that the dog took the pork bun from its kennel and left it in front of the cat. While she initially thought the dog would pick up a fight, she was surprised by seeing how things unfolded. The dog can be seen encouraging the cat to pick up the food by waging its tail and walking around it. The video received millions on views after the owner shared it on Douyin, a Chinese social media app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).