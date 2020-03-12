Plus Size Model Anna O’Brien’s ‘Work Out’ TikTok Video Is Inspiring People Online

Plus Size Model Anna O’Brien (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

Plus size models and social media influencers across the globe are setting significant messages upholding body positivity. We are living in a time where social norms are being challenged, witnessing a shift when it comes to the way beauty and diversity are portrayed. And with the advent of social media, we are blessed to see how these plus size girls are redefining beauty to any fields they are in. Anna O’Brien, a plus-size model, has taken TikTok world by storm with her inspiring posts. Her clips are too motivating and have garnered her millions of platform on the video-sharing app. Amid all the beautiful content that she creates, her recent clip of Anna working out in the gym has created a stir online. People cannot stop praising her and also her amazing work out skills, and the TikTok video has viewed more than 15 million times. Beauty Comes in Plus Sizes! UK Fashion Firm Sells World’s Largest 50 Size Knickers; Bold Women Brace Them All.

“Always keep your head up and chase after your dreams,” is what Anna captioned her video when she posted on TikTok. Donning a stylish sports bra and matching leggings, Anna can be seen lifting weights, doing pushups and climbing a step machine. She has a beautiful smile on her face while doing jumping jacks. The clip ends with her wiping the sweat off her face and giving a thumbs up to the camera. At the time of writing this, the clip has received 3 million likes and more than 30,000 comments.

Watch the Video:

While some of the messages came from body-shaming trolls, many followers of Anna praised her skills, calling the video inspiring. “I literally can't even do 1 pushup,” writes one. “FINALLY. There's actually people that just wanna be healthy,” added another.

Plus size models like Anna have shunned the otherwise sexist and body shaming norms in society. It is a great way to use the platform to speak out and become the faces of diversity.