Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, breathed his last on August 31, 2020, at Army Hospital in New Delhi. He was 84. His sad demise was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. As the nation lost one of the brightest politicians, many took to Twitter to mourn his death and pay tributes to the Bharat Ratna recipient. Indian dairy brand, Amul also dedicated a topical ad to the former President of India. The topical is a tribute to a great politician, president and a statesman, as the country bids farewell to one of “Bharat’s Brightest Ratnas,” Pranab Mukherjee. The picture of Amul’s topical ad is every bit of emotional and display the astounding political career of Mukherjee. Twitterati Bid Goodbye to 'Pranab Da', Pay Rich Tribute to The Former President of India With Photos and Powerful Quotes.

Ever since Mukherjee was admitted at the hospital, his health updates kept on making the headlines, with the nation hoping for a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, the battle with his illness was not easy, and it worsened as Mukherjee was kept on ventilator support for days, before he passed away. Amul’s topical ad us a great tribute to honour the former President of India and his great political career which continues to inspire generations. “Farewell to one of Bharat’s Brightest Ratnas…” reads the topical ad as the Indian dairy brand creatively pay their humble tribute to Pranab Da.

Check Amul's Topical Ad:

According to media reports, the veteran politician was found to be coronavirus positive, when he was admitted to the Army Hospital for treatment. He went through a surgery for a blood clot in the brain. Mukherjee was in the Presidential office from 2012-17. A Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardee, his death is an end of an era. The country declared seven-day mourning, honouring the 13th President of India.

