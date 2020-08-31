New Delhi, August 31: Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, breathed his last on Monday. Pranab Mukherjee's health condition deteriorated on Monday. He was 84 years old. Doctors treating him said his condition continued to worsen as he showed no improvement. He was kept on ventilator support. According to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, the former president was in a septic shock due to lung infection. He has been hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Ex-President’s Health Declines, Hospital Says He Is in ‘Septic Shock’ Due to Lung Infection.

Mukherjee, who was 84-year-old, had also tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. On August 11, the hospital in its statement said that a large brain clot was found and a surgery was undertaken soon after. "Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support," the hospital had said. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Still in Deep Coma, Hemodynamically Stable, Says Hospital.

On August 10, when Mukherjee was tested positive for COVID-19, he had urged his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the former President had tweeted.

