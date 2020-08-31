The nation is shaken hearing the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India. His medical condition has declined since yesterday, and he was reportedly in a deep coma and ventilator support, before the Army Hospital, at Delhi pronounced him dead. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for all their efforts in the past couple of days. He was 84-year-old and hospitalised on August 10, to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clod and also tested positive for COVID-19. Fondly known as Pranab Da, Twitterati bid a rich tribute to the former President of India. As the nation loses a great leader, they bid goodbye to Mukherjee with photos and powerful quotes by the revolutionary leader.

Pranab began his political career in 1969 after he was helped by then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi to get elected to Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket. He held many ministerial positions during his political career. Before to his election as President, Mukherjee was Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012. A Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Pranab Mukherjee has always continued to inspire generations throughout his political career.

Since he was admitted to the Army Hospital on August 10, regular reports came in with the health updates of Mukherjee. While had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also reportedly developed a lung infection and also had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. His sad demise made the headlines, and the nation mourns his death, paying their heartfelt tribute to the Congress stalwart.

Check Tweets:

Being a great admirer of Pranab da, I was just about to tweet about his poor health that showed no improvement even after weeks of hospitalisation. Had some kind of a feeling today. But before I could type that, unfortunately, the news of his demise came. RIP Pranab da. https://t.co/KwvPld1FjC — Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) August 31, 2020

RIP Pranab Mukherjee

A legend leaves us! Its very painful to hear about the sudden demise of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. #PranabMukherjee RIP Pranab Da 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yqjC6lmT3w — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) August 31, 2020

Nation Mourns the Demise of Pranab Mukherjee

RIP Pranab Mukherjee, one of the last temaining politician and GENTLEMAN. We miss you Sir. pic.twitter.com/BHA6SUq71N — Pushpendra Kulshrestha (@iArmysupportar) August 31, 2020

He Will Always be Remembered

Bharat Ratna, Former President, Stalwart of constitutional politics and a wise Statemen with acceptance of across all party line .. RIP PRANAB DA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MfIKykQ4Bl — Gaurav Rai (@Rai_Saahb) August 31, 2020

Activist Licypriya Kangujam Pay Her Tribute to Mukherjee

Sad to hear the passing away of Former President of India Bharat Ratna Shri @CitiznMukherjee Sir. You will be remember forever Sir. RIP Sir. Om Shanti. 💔 😭#PranabMukherjee #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/nvb7psAcPu — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 31, 2020

Twitterati Bid Goodbye to the Former President

Nation loses a brilliant leader Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics. Saddened to learn about the demise of #PranabMukherjee May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/AULDdnxv2a — Asma (@asmatasleem11) August 31, 2020

More Tributes Pour in

A legend leaves us! Pranab Mukherjee, one of modern India's finest leaders, a statesman and a visionary, is no more with us. Rip Legend🙏 Prayers for #PranabMukherjee 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GQ2c16FASY — Arsha (@ArshaKhann) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He has left an inedible mark on the development of the trajectory of our country. A scholar par excellence, Mukherjee was admired across the political spectrum and will always be remembered by the nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).