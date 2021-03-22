Virat Kohli opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the fifth and final T20I game against England, helping India to secure a 3-2 series win. This was the first time that the duo had played together at the top of the Indian line-up in Twenty-20 Internationals – second overall – and are planning to continue this combination in the future as well. A Look At Virat Kohli's Record As Opener in Twenty-20 Internationals.

Amul in their latest topical Ad celebrated the newly formed partnership between the Indian captain and vice-captain. In the caricature, Amul shared a picture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the words Viro No. 1! Written on it. ‘Captain and Vice Captain are new T20 opening partners!’ Amul captioned their post. Amul Wishes Newly-Wed Couple Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan in Their Latest Topical.

See Post

#Amul Topical: Captain and Vice Captain are new T20 opening partners! pic.twitter.com/h95liwrRjj — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 22, 2021

The duo were sensational in the game as after asking to bat first, they stitched up a 94-run partnership, setting India on course to a score of 224 runs in the game. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed centuries in the match as India emerged victorious by 36 runs, winning the game and taking the series as well.

Following that game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he will be continuing to open the batting in the T20 format as a preparation for the upcoming Twenty-20 World Cup. The 32-year-old said that he will play as an opener for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

‘I am going to open in the IPL as well; have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle-order now. It is about the two best players getting maximum number of balls in T20 cricket. I'd like to partner Rohit at the top and the other guys feel confident when one of us is in,’ said the Indian captain in the post-match interview.

