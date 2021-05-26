So by now, all Barcelona fans have also come to terms with the fact that the team has lost the La Liga 2020-21 title. Atletico Madrid walked away with the title piping La Liga giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Needless to say, congratulatory messages for the La Liga 2020-21 winner poured in from all sides. Amul also joined the bandwagon and has lauded Barca's ex-forward Luis Suarez in their latest artwork. Also, the artwork hilariously took a jibe at Barcelona. Luis Suarez Blasts Out at Barcelona & Ronald Koeman After Atletico Madrid Wins La Liga 2020-21 Title.

So in the latest creative, we see the Amul girl and Luis Suarez standing next to each other as the Uruguayan celebrated La Liga win. The caricature had an equally interesting caption posted alongside the artwork. "His Barca is worse than his bite," read the words alongside the artwork. Luis Suarez has also been taking a jibe at Barcelona even since he won the title this year. In fact, just after the team won the La Liga 2020-21 title, he thanked Atletico Madrid for rescuing him from Barcelona.

Here's a piece of artwork by Amul:

Amul's Latest topical advertisement (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Luis Suarez was reportedly forced to leave Barcelona last year and even Lionel Messi was quite angry with this decision. In fact, he took to social media and had blasted out at the Catalans for the kind of treatment they gave to Suarez. The former Liverpool striker has been one of the most efficient players for the team as he scored 21 goals during La Liga's 2020-21 season.

