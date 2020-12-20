Farmers have been protesting for their rights at the centre since quite some time now. As they continue to demand Centre's three farm bills, a version of 'Bella Ciao' has become farmers' anthem song. The lyrics had been turned to capture the situation of a farmer and their demands. The new lyrics were written by written and sung by Poojan Sahil who is known socio-political songs. The Punjabi lyrics go, Thwaade inn kaale, kaatil kaanoonan, Da ikoyi jawab: wapas jao." The video shows farmers protesting at Singhu border. It was shot by people's campaign group ‘Karwan e Mohabbat’. While the background score is the same and the lyrics sound like Punjabi, Sahil has clarified that it is not a Punjabi translation of the original song. Farmers' Protest: 10,000 Farmers from Gujarat to Reach Delhi in Next 15 Days.

'Bella Ciao' had recently gained popularity after Netflix show Money Heist or La Casa de Papel featured it. Also, the song has roots in farmers' struggle thus making it the right choice for the current situation. The song's origins are in Italy highlighting the terrible working conditions of women paddy workers. Hence, the Punjabi rendition of the song is to express solidarity with the farmers' protest in Delhi. Farmers’ Protest: Satyadev Manjhi, 60-Year-Old From Bihar’s Siwan Cycles 1,000 km to Join Agitating Farmers in Delhi.

Bella Ciao in Punjabi Becomes Farmers' Protest Anthem:

Sharing the video on YouTube, Sahil writes, "Bella ciao is an Italian protest folk song that originated in the hardships of the mondina women, the paddy field workers in the late 19th century who sang it to protest against harsh working conditions in the paddy fields of North Italy." Recently, it was sung in Colombia during an anti-governmental protest. Bella Ciao has always been a protest anthem for many campaigns. At various times during different instances, the music has been used to showcase protest. The song was also adopted as the anthem of protest against fascist powers, including against the Nazi German forces during World War II.

