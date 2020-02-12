Rajasthan: Meteorite Crashes in Factory Compound at Alwar Village, Watch Scary Video

Meteorite in Rajasthan (Photo Credits: Video Grab/OneIndia)

Residents in Rajasthan's Alwar village woke to up a thud when a meteor fell into a factory campus here. The astronomical debris fell on Tuesday morning at around 5.10 AM. The astronomical incident was captured on the CCTV footage and it clearly shows the skies lit up at a point when the meteor hits the ground. According to some reports, there were mild tremors felt in the region too. Scientists and concerned authorities have been informed about this meteor crash. The team is expected to reach the spot to examine more details about this meteor and its origin. World’s Oldest Meteor Crater Formed 2.229 Billion Years Ago in Western Australia: Scientist.

The meteor crashed in the Itarna industrial area of Alwar. The locals were initially scared by the sudden bright light in the wee hours of the morning. But on checking the CCTV footage, it was revealed it was an astronomical incident. Almost every day there are tonnes of astronomical debris that keep falling but most of them get burnt out before they reach through the earth's atmosphere. But this was a bit unusual. The police have now cordoned off the area but there has been no damage on the ground. Meteorite: Celestial Object Found in Madhubani Brought to Patna Museum in Bihar.

Watch The Video of Meteor Falling in Rajasthan's Alwar:

Meteorite falls in a village in Rajasthan, causes a 20-feet deep crater. Details by TIMES NOW's Arvind. pic.twitter.com/JLZanJYAE2 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 12, 2020

The team of scientists hadn't reached the region till yesterday evening, but are likely to come by today. The scientists will study the meteorite and find out more on this object. Although this is not the first time a meteorite has crashed in the state. Back in July 2019, a meteorite fell in the Nangla Kasota village here. The meteorite crashed in the fields and created a 20-feet deep crater.