Nabrangpur, October 12: In a bizarre incident, a calf was born to a cow with two heads and three eyes in Odisha’s Nabrangpur. As the calf was born during the 10-day festival of Navaratri 2021, locals had started worshipping the animal. They considered it as an avatar of Maa Durga. The cow was owned by, Dhaniram, a farmer of Kumuli panchayat’s Bijapur village of the district. The video of the two-headed calf went viral on social media.

The two-headed calf surprised the farmer’s family. According to a report published in India Today, the farmer bought the cow two years ago. The animal became pregnant recently. The cow went into labour. The cow was having trouble delivering the calf. Upon examining, Dhaniram found that the calf was born with two heads and three eyes. Andhra Pradesh: Buffalo Gives Birth to Calf With Two Heads and Six Legs; Baby Dies Shortly After Delivery.

As soon as the news spread in the locality, people started worshiping the calf as the reincarnation of the goddess Durga. The farmer had to purchase milk from outside to feed the calf as it was having trouble drinking milk from its mother, reported the media house. The villagers made the calf face south as they considered it to be a pious direction.

