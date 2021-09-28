Machilipatnam, September 28: A buffalo on Monday gave birth to a calf which had two heads and six legs. The rare incident took place at Pamarru village in Krishna district. The two-headed calf died shortly after delivery. The mother buffalo is owned by Gopala Krishna, a dairy farmer in Yadavapuram village. It had not delivered the calf even after completing the gestation period. Mutant Calf with Two Heads, 4 Eyes and 2 Mouths from a Village in Kanyakumari Shocks Locals! Know More About the Rare Dicephalic Parapagus.

Therefore, Gopala took his buffalo to Pamarru veterinary clinic where a team of doctors conducted a C-section on the domestic animal. According to a report by Times of India, the team examined the buffalo and concluded that it was a case of an ectopic pregnancy wherein the baby was in a wrong place. Hence, a C-section was conducted to extract the baby.

The calf had two heads and six legs. It died minutes after delivery. The incident is likely to be a rare case of polycephaly which happens when an embryo begins to split into twins but stops midway and the process remains incomplete. A picture of the two-headed calf surfaced on the internet. In July, a goat gave birth to a kid with eight legs and two hips in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Like the calf with two heads and six legs, the baby goat with eight legs and two hips had also died minutes after its birth. Following the incident, house of Saraswati Mondol, who owned the mother goat, became a centre of attraction for locals. The goat gave birth to two kids. The other kid survived.

