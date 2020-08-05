Do you remember six-year-old Bridger Walker from the United States who was hailed for saving his little sister from a dog attack? The young boy ended up getting 90 stitches. The adorable brother-sister duo quickly went viral on social media. Netizens were in praise of the six-year-old for his bravery. In fact, Avengers casts including Hollywood actors, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. assembled to praise the young boy for his courage. Now, another photo of the sibling pair has gone viral on social media giving major brother-sister goal. The siblings celebrated Raksha Bandhan—yes the Indian festival that honours the sibling bond. Bridger’s aunt took to Instagram to share the beautiful moment with the world.

The viral picture shows the little girl tying rakhi on Bridger’s wrist. Through the Instagram post, his aunt also explained how the family got to learn about the Indian festival. “During this festival, a sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today,” read the Instagram post.

Isn’t it adorable? Netizens, especially from India, loved the message and flood the comment section wishing the brother-sister a Happy Raksha Bandhan. People appreciated the gesture and praised their effort to spread the beautiful message while enhancing the bond of brother and sister.

View the Adorable Pic Here:

Bridger is from Wyoming in the US, and his heroic story went viral last month. He jumped into action, when one-year-old German shepherd mix charged towards his 4-year-old sister. The dog latched Bridger’s cheek, and he subsequently underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches. His bravery to save his sister brought tears to netizens, and everyone hoped for sooner recovery of the young boy.

