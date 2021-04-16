Residents in Llanwrda, a village in Wales, saw a river dramatically change its colour. It happened after a milk tanker accidentally overturned and spilled its contents into the water. The river Dulais turned completely white following the crash, and officials are not aware of the quantity of milk leaked from the tanker. A video uploaded on social media captured the milky white water cascading over a small waterfall as the milk was swept downstream. Pictures were also shared on the internet, showing the extent of the spill.

The Natural Resources Wales (NRW) posted a photo of the River Dulais in white with the caption, “An unknown quantity of milk has entered the River Dulais today following a RTC that involved a milk tanker which had left the road. This has led to significant discoloration along the river & officers have been on site to assess the impact & will continue tomorrow morning.” The dairy-filled tanker reportedly crashed off the A482 in Carmarthenshire and ended up in the River Dulais. Lonar Crater Lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana Mysteriously Turns Pink.

Here's the Pic:

An unknown quantity of milk has entered the River Dulais today following a RTC that involved a milk tanker which had left the road. This has led to significant discoloration along the river & officers have been on site to assess the impact & will continue tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/TnBbMYQEGL — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) April 14, 2021

Video posted on social media by Twitter user @MayLewis19 showed the milky white water flowing over a small waterfall. The tanker was carrying milk, and an unknown quantity has escaped and entered the river. The viral video has garnered thousands of views, with some users joking that all they needed was a bowl of cornflakes.

Watch Video of Welsh River Turning White

According to reports, the tanker still needs to be emptied and recovered. Meanwhile, officials continue to assess the situation and impact of the spill. More updates on the same are awaited, and the road has been closed.

