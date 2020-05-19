Ruskin Bond’s Must-Read Books for Kids: From ‘The Room on the Roof’ to ‘The Blue Umbrella’, Here’s Best Books to Read on Indian Author’s 86th Birthday

Ruskin Bond Books (Photo Credits: File Image)

If there is one name synonymous with children literature in India, it is that of Indian author Ruskin Bond whose work fails to age with time. In a career spanning decades, Ruskin Bond has produced close to 500 short stories, numerous essays and poems that have helped him carve a name for himself. His way of storytelling is simple, but they never lack colour as if they are unfolding right in front of us. The author, who is of British descent and is settled in Mussoorie, has always valued nature in his writing. Ruskin Bond has seen India evolve in front of his eyes, and some of his stories are our gateway to British times. A Padma Shri awardee, Ruskin Bond featured recently on the All India Radio sharing his short stories. Ruskin Bond Quotes: Mesmerising Thoughts by the Indian William Wordsworth That Will Stir Up Your Soul!

On the 86th birthday of Ruskin Bond, we take a look at some of his must-read books.

1. The Room on the Roof – Ruskin Bond wrote 'The Room on the Roof' when he was just 17 and announced himself on the literary scene with style. A simple story of a young boy named Rusty and his adventures in India's countryside has a wide range of emotions.

2. Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra – A semi-autobiographical book, Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra captures Ruskin Bond's life of sorts through its various stages in fourteen engaging stories. The book signifies how memories remain man's best treasure to hold on to.

3. The Night Train at Deoli and other short stories – A compilation of some of the finest short stories by Ruskin Bond, the Night Train at Deoli is considered an epic in Indian literature. The way Ruskin Bond captures the raw emotions of a short acquaintance with an unknown girl on a railway platform wins the hearts of his readers.

4. The Blue Umbrella – Set in Garhwal, the story of Biniya and her Blue Umbrella leaves the readers teary eyes. The novel is written in 1980 also had a movie made on it such was its popularity.

5. A Flight of Pigeons – The story has its backdrop on the revolt of 1857 and is based on the life of a girl named Ruth Labadoor. The story revolves around the love of Javed Khan who wanted to eliminate Ruth's family, but the girl's beauty changed his heart forever.

6. Rusty The Boy From The Hills – The book showcases Ruskin Bond's love for nature through the eyes of the protagonist – a young boy named Rusty who lives with his grandfather. The book is simple and brings joy on the faces of its reader who can't help but fall in love Rusty's remarkable life.

Writers like Ruskin Bond are a gift to our society, and their knack of producing timeless classics make them a part of an extensive reader family.