Famous People Born on May 19: May 19 is notable for the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. Civil rights leader Malcolm X was born on this day in 1925. Other prominent personalities born on May 19 include Indian author Ruskin Bond, former President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Italian footballer Andrea Pirlo, English musician Pete Townshend, American DJ Marshmello, Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul, Indian-American singer Sid Sriram, Indian playwright Girish Karnad, and British tennis player Heather Watson. Additionally, May 19 marks the birth anniversaries of French wrestler and actor André the Giant and English-American actor Peter Mayhew, known for portraying Chewbacca in the Star Wars films. May 19 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 19, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Malcolm X (May 19, 1925 – February 21, 1965) JoJo Siwa Ruskin Bond Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (19 May 1913 – 1 June 1996) Marshmello Nawazuddin Siddiqui Siddarth Kaul André the Giant (19 May 1946 – 28 January 1993) Peter Mayhew (19 May 1944 – 30 April 2019) Pete Townshend Andrea Pirlo Sid Sriram Girish Karnad (19 May 1938 – 10 June 2019) Heather Watson

