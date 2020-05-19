Ruskin Bond Quotes: Mesmerising Thoughts by the Indian William Wordsworth That Will Stir Up Your Soul!

Quotes by Ruskin Bond (Photo Credits: File Photo)

If you have read enough of Ruskin Bond, then the hills of Dehradun are imbibed in your mind forever. The Indian author of British descent lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie was born on May 19, 1934. Known as the 'Indian William Wordsworth', Ruskin Bond has written over 500 short stories, essays and poems. His works have inspired many young writers and glued people to his books for hours together. And as he turns 86 this year, we bring to you quotes by Ruskin Bond that will make you want to read his books all over again. Ruskin Bond Birthday Special: Collection of Top 10 Quotes by India's Most Beloved Author.

He is especially known for his children's books which is said to have been inspired by his lonely childhood. He is a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee. Ruskin Bond's writings are simple, beautiful and often relatable. Some of his books have been adopted into Bollywood movies like 'The Blue Umbrella' by the same name, 'A Flight of Pigeons' (Junoon) and 'Susanna's Seven Husbands' (7 Khoon Maaf). On his birthday, we bring to you Ruskin Bond's quotes to cherish the good memories of reading his books while growing up.

Quote Reads: “Let No Man Take Your Dream Away. It Will Sustain You to the End.” ― Ruskin Bond, Room on the Roof; Vagrants in the Valley

Quote Reads: “It’s Courage, Not Luck, That Takes Us Through to the End of the Road.” ― Ruskin Bond

Quote Reads: “For the Most Time I’ve Followed Instinct Rather Than Intelligence, and This Has Resulted in a Modicum of Happiness.” ― Ruskin Bond

Quote Reads: “On Books and Friends I Spend My Money; for Stones and Bricks I Haven’t Any.” ― Ruskin Bond, Rain in the Mountains: Notes From the Himalayas

Quote Reads: “Live Close to Nature and You’ll Never Feel Lonely. Don’t Drive Those Sparrows Out of Your Veranda; They Won’t Hack Into Your Computer.” ― Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond came to India after his biological parents divorced and his mother remarried an Indian. His father died in 1944 and was then he went to live with his grandmother in Dehradun for the rest of his childhood. He was raised by his mother and stepfather. Some of Ruskin Bond's famous works include, School Days, Funny Side Up, Garland of Memories, Rusty - The Boy from Hills, The Room on the Roof, Landour Days - A Writer's Journal, A Town Called Dehra and Angry River. Two volumes of autobiography include, 'Scenes from a Writer's Life' and 'The Lamp is Lit'. We wish Ruskin Bond a very Happy Birthday!