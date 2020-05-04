Seethakka, Congress MLA from Mulugu in Telangana, Walks on Rough Terrain, Goes The Extra Mile to Feed Tribals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch Videos

Seethakka, Congress MLA from Mulugu in Telangana (Photo Credits: Twitter, @seethakkaMLA)

Hyderabad, May 4: This Congress MLA from Telangana is winning hearts of people on the internet by going the extra mile to feed the poor and the needy people amid the coronavirus crisis. Seethakka, a former Maoist turned MLA from Mulugu, has been helping the poor and distributing foodgrains, vegetables, and other essential commodities in tribal areas of her constituency. In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, Seethakka has started a campaign #GoHungerGo, which is a much required intervention to help the vulnerable sections of the society amid COVID-19 crisis.

On her official Twitter account, this MLA is seen carrying essentials in the hot sun and rocky path to help the tribal villages. She has distributed over 30,000 kilograms of rice, and similar amounts of vegetables, pulses, oil and other essentials to the tribals, and others living in Mulugu. Spellbound by her dedication, her act her won her praises on social media. Seethakka has been doing this for about 40 days now. On May 2, she said it was 38th Day of corona help 27 villages in a single day, which was the highest in 38 days, adding that she had distributed rice, vegetables, oil, dal in 379 village of her constituency in Telangana. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Take a Look at the Videos Going Viral on Social Media:

Seethakka Crosses Mountains to Help People in Her Constituency

While crossing 5 mountains on my way back a twist in my leg made my return painful, hope I see a great morning tomorrow were I enter 40th day of #GoHungerGo corona help. @INCIndia @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @sushmitadevinc @srinivasiyc @revanth_anumula @IYC pic.twitter.com/81NrqAHJGu — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) May 3, 2020

Seethakka's #GoHungerGo Challenge:

Another Video of Seethakka Helping Tribals:

Mulugu is the biggest constituency in Telangana with around 600 villages, most of which are in forest and tribal areas. Seethakka, who is the two times MLA, sets off on a tractor at 9 in the morning with rice, vegetables and other food essentials. The MLA, along with few followers, has been reaching out to the poor and needy and has been at the forefront of providing help and relief to the people in these distressing times. Telangana Becoming Rice Bowl of the Country, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Seethakka was earlier a Maoist who studied law, practiced at Warangal court, and contested and won the legislative elections from Mulugu constituency. Seethakka mentioned in one of her tweets that people have been asking her how she continuously does the work from morning 9 to night 9 that too in scorching heat of temperature 42, 44 degrees. She said, 'How can i forget the love and trust of my people and sit at home when they need me'.