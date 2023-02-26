Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi’s Selfiee opened to mellow responses across the country, with several shows of the movie being cancelled, due to low ticket sales. Less than a month after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke all box office records and was hailed as the “saviour of Bollywood” the industry seems to once again struggle with another week witnessing low footfalls and box office collections. And while the ticket sales of Selfiee may be low, social media sure is filled with chatter about the movie - memes and jokes on Selfiee’s Box Office Verdict, to be precise.

Selfiee, produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studios, is once again a remake of a 2022 South Indian movie. The promotions of the movie saw no bounds, with Akshay Kumar attempting to break the Guinness Book of Records for the selfie with the most number of people. However, the number of people who showed up to actually watch the movie in theatres has been surprisingly low. And well, here’s what the internet had to say about this turn of events.

Disastrous Opening Day Collection of Selfiee!

#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/juk8aCCvZq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2023

Check The Reactions to The Underwhelming Numbers by Selfiee

Oh No, Oh No, Oh No No

Video me jagha bhi nahi mili itni disaster de chuka hai ye banda kitni disaster ho chuki ab to Ginti bhi bhool gye #AkshayKumar🐓 🤣#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/GI1ieSneko — TYAGI RETURN (@ReturnTyagi) February 24, 2023

The comparison of Pathaan vs every other Bollywood release continues

Akshay Kumar’s Missing Box Office Charm is highlighted

People were posting the empty screens

This is the scene inside the theatres for #SELFIEE 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CC47rhQc4j — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) February 24, 2023

Some fans were brutal with the memes

But they did have numbers

#Pathaan Day 31 afternoon occupancy >>> #Selfiee Day 1 afternoon occupancy Seth ji ki aukaat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RuNT28zcv9 — Aniket (@AniiMass) February 24, 2023

With the struggle of Shezada last week and Selfiee this week, the message clearly does seem to be that the audience is no longer keen on watching remakes. What will this mean for the upcoming movies in Bollywood, most of which seem to be heavily relying on the audience’s love for South Indian movies and following the path of remakes?

