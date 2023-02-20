Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's actioner Pathaan is an unstoppable force at the box office and the YRF film has set a new record in itself by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever as it enters the Rs 1000 crores club globally. YRF has shared the figures of Pathaan as it says the film has raked up Rs 996 crores worldwide. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Collects Rs 511.42 Crore in India!

Pathaan Box Office Report

