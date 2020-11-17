We all laugh our hearts out at iPhone and kidney jokes, but it seems not everyone takes it as one. Last year, the story of a Chinese teenager who sold his kidney to buy the latest iPhone model had gone viral on social media platforms. In 2011, he sold his kidney to buy the latest Apple iPad and iPhone 4. Wang Shangkun was 17-years-old when he underwent surgery and sold his right kidney in to buy the Apple products. Nine years later, the man is completely bed-ridden and required dialysis. As per reports, an organ harvest approached him online and offered 20,000 Yuan for his organ. Wang who was desperate to get his hands on iPhone agreed to undergo the procedure and trade his internal organ for a phone. He underwent the surgery at central Hunan province. PUBG Claims Another Teen's Life! Mumbai Boy Commits Suicide After He Was Told to Stop Playing the Online Game And Instead Study.

As per earlier reports, he said that he did not require the one kidney as the second one would do its required job. The operation took place without at a hospital without his parents' consent at a local hospital. Shortly after the illegal surgery in 2011, he began suffering from a decreased level of kidney function. After the first kidney was removed, the man suffered renal failure in his second kidney. The health issues are said to be due to the unsanitary conditions where the surgery took place. He is now attached to a dialysis machine due to organ failure and will remain bedridden for life.

In 2012, nine individuals connected to the organ harvesting case were jailed with the incident. Five surgeons involved with the procedure were among those convicted. Reportedly, he received $4,500 Australian dollars and purchased an iPhone 4 and iPad 2 with it.

