Sex Clips of 182 Women Seized From Two Kolkata Businessmen, Police Arrest Accused on Charges of Extortion

Kolkata, January 31: The Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested two businessmen belonging to prominent business families in Kolkata for extorting money from women after shooting intimate videos of them. The police recovered close to 182 video clips from the scions of the prominent business families, reported The Times of India. Recording Sex Videos Secretly for a Porn Website Turns Costly For Florida Man Who Cross Dresses as Woman, Nabbed by Police.

The two men reportedly used to befriend women and call them to a place where cameras used to be prefixed, said the police to the English daily. The police also arrested a cook named Kailash Yadav. Maharashtra Godman Arrested for Forcing Male Devotees Into Unnatural Sex, Videos Go Viral!

The name of the two businessmen arrested are Aditya Aggarwal and Anish Loharuka, reported TOI. The two belong to major business families. They will be produced in the court next week, said the report. Anish Loharuka belongs to a family that owns many hotels in Kolkata, said reports.

Aggarwal's family is in ethnic wear business with outlets all over the country, said the report. The police said that the clippings go back to the year 2013.

The accused were arrested after they demanded Rs 10 lakh from a victim. They got Yadav to collect Rs 5 lakh from her, which the victim initially paid up. However, after a police complaint was made, the police kept a tab at their phone activities and got evidence against the three accused. The videos were seized from the laptops of the businessmen.