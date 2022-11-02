There are some celebrities whose birthdays are nothing short of a festival and when it comes to King Khan, fans ensure that November 2 is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm. November 2, 2022, marks Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday and fans have already taken great steps to celebrate SRK’s Birthday with all the fanfare possible. Shah Rukh, who has been away from the big screen for the past few years, is all set to prove his King Khan stature with three huge releases in 2023: Pathan, Jawan and Dhunki. And even as rumours of Pathan’s Trailer Launch on November 2 fill social media, fans are already going all out to make sure Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday is as memorable as possible. From flooding the streets across Mannat to get a glimpse of Bollywood’s favourite Khan to flooding social media with Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan messages and posts, there is a lot that fans are already doing. And fans are sure to share Shah Rukh Khan images and HD wallpapers, Happy Birthday SRK messages, SRK Birthday Special WhatsApp messages and King Khan Birthday Pictures with family and friends online.

One of the most loved and celebrated actors in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan began his career with the well-known DD National TV Show Fauji back in 1989 and went on to make his debut on the big screen in 1992 with Deewana. Ever since, he has been building a unique and strong fan base and has proven time and again that every stereotype about an actor, machoism and what is “COOL” can be broken and changed. 30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: Superstar Completes Three Decades in Bollywood, Netizens React.

Whether it is his portrayal of the most heartwarming lover boy in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or his role of a singe-dad in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or the sheer honesty and impeccable zeal in his portrayal of an autistic Muslim man in My Name is Khan, Shah Rukh has stood true to his tag of King Khan time and again. And as we prepare to celebrate Shah Rukh’s birthday, here are some Shah Rukh Khan Images and HD wallpapers, Happy Birthday SRK messages, SRK Birthday Special WhatsApp messages and King Khan Birthday Pictures that you can post online. On His 57th Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans with His 'signature Pose'.

And while his movies and career continue to soar in the sky, he stays firmly on the ground with his charming and witty personality and humble gestures that continue to make millions fall in love with SRK all over again. From celebrating his birthday every year in Mumbai to ensuring he is interacting with his fans in a safe manner, Shah Rukh Khan continues to reiterate the point that he is what he is because of his fans. And well, in return, the fans’ love and adoration for King Khan has only increased multifold. We hope that this birthday brings all the love, light and happiness to King Khan and that his happiness, success and popularity continue to grow! Happy Birthday, SRK!

