King Khan Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 amazing years in Bollywood today on June 25 and Netizens have showered love and blessings for the superstar on the occasion. SRK made his silver screen debut with the 1992 film Deewana and today he completes three decades in the film industry. Jawan: Deepika Padukone To Make Cameo Appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Film by Atlee – Reports.

Netizens React as Shah Rukh Khan Completes 30 Years in Bollywood

30 Years of King Khan!

King Khan!

Thank You Shah Rukh Khan!

India's Greatest Superstar!

King Khan's 30 Years Journey!

Superstar of a Generation!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)