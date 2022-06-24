King Khan Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 amazing years in Bollywood today on June 25 and Netizens have showered love and blessings for the superstar on the occasion. SRK made his silver screen debut with the 1992 film Deewana and today he completes three decades in the film industry. Jawan: Deepika Padukone To Make Cameo Appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Film by Atlee – Reports.

Netizens React as Shah Rukh Khan Completes 30 Years in Bollywood

30 Years of King Khan!

King Khan!

#30YearsofSRK A person who deserves all the love and respect, I have never seen anyone like him for his humility, kindness and dealing with everyone, we will never find anyone like him in the industry, SRK is always first and no one will come in his place 🤍 we miss you @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/IZeploIDHm — R (@nviiue9) June 24, 2022

Thank You Shah Rukh Khan!

Thank you for making this place a much better to live in Shah Rukh Khan!👑❤#30YearsofSRK #30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/Rt4oEA3yXA — Mansi Wani (@_mansiwani) June 24, 2022

India's Greatest Superstar!

The Biggest & The Greatest Superstar India Ever Had. The Undisputed King @iamsrk love you are my favorite actor forever ! #30YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/bu34MXzkDL — . (@goat_snyder) June 24, 2022

King Khan's 30 Years Journey!

From Deewana to Pathaan, few things changed. Same man, same open arms, passion for creating magic on celluloid & making dreams come true. Just #30YearsOfSRK, 30 years adding beauty & joy into everyone's heart. A splendorous era, sealed with a deep connection between you and us.♥️ pic.twitter.com/ujT9JBz97s — Chelo (@dilse__srk) June 24, 2022

Superstar of a Generation!

In these 30 years in the world of cinema, SRK has made the life of 23-year-old boys like us. He taught to dream, to love, to fight with life, Taught to work harder after the most important success👑 Love forever #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 💜#30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra #30YearsofSRK pic.twitter.com/4iGruCB2i3 — Rhythm Parashar (@rhythm_555) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)