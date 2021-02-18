Shweta forgot to mute her zoom classroom call and now the whole country knows what exactly is going on in her love life. Not just her's but also the guy she is possibly involved with. That is not it, we also know about the guy's "sex-addict" girlfriend NOW. A group of about a hundred students heard an unsolicited call that Shweta was on, as she forgot to mute her Zoom meet! She can be heard relentlessly talking about some boy and her "sex addict" girlfriend despite her friends reminding her that her mic is on. Video of Naked Man on Zoom Call with Brazilian President Goes Viral after He Forgets to Switch off the Camera During the Virtual Meeting with Jair Bolsonaro (Watch Video).

"Shweta, mic on hai", "Shweta, mic band karo" & "Shweta ko koi call karo yaar" are just some of the phrases her classmates were consistently using to garner her attention but failing miserably at it. Shweta was so involved in the call she was on, presumably with her friend that she didn't pay attention to a single plead from her friends. She even gave away the "secretive" things the boy in question had particularly asked her to not tell anyone. And this is just the tip of the ice-berg. While telling the spicy story on call, having no idea that she'll go viral, Shweta also leaves a lot of loose ends leaving netizens wanting for more. People still want to know what happened about the "pandit ladka" as they churn out funny memes and jokes. Well, to understand better here's the entire call record:

Shweta Mic Band Karlo Latest Trending Shweta Leaked Audio from Zoom Classroom Original Video:

While you experience second-hand embarrassment for the girl, you can't deny that it is also super-funny. Twitter and Instagram cannot keep calm ever since the video has gone viral and here are some of the best "Shweta mic on hai" memes and jokes:

Legend says Shweta’s mic is still ON.. pic.twitter.com/71ZwbV4RYY — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) February 18, 2021

Other classmates : Shweta please turn your mic off#Shweta : pic.twitter.com/N7K6MJ1MM1 — Neeraj Golya (@GolyaNeeraj) February 18, 2021

*After leaving the Mic open* Shweta pic.twitter.com/UGMJLdj63Z — Anki19 (@Ankita_1906) February 18, 2021

#Shweta People : Shweta your mic is on Shwetaa But deep inside want to hear whole story : pic.twitter.com/P9iylz4nTI — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) February 18, 2021

Group members to Shweta: mic on haiiii.. Le inner feelings-#Shweta pic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy — Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021

Shweta your mic is onn Shwetaa 😂 pic.twitter.com/hmYTHs3OTW — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) February 18, 2021

We hope that Shweta isn't embarrassed enough because this is way better that so many other things that have happened in the past. A few months ago, another couple was caught having SEX on a Zoom meeting after the participants forgot to turn his camera off in Rio de Janeiro. The X-rated video went viral in no time after the man was caught having sex. Before that, a businessman appeared naked on a Zoom call with the Brazilian president! Not long ago, a boss was caught having SEX with his secretary. A similar incident went viral a few weeks ago where a woman named Jennifer, on a video conference call with her colleagues accidentally took her phone in the bathroom and sat to pee. The list is endless. All we would like to say is if you are using Zoom app often please make sure to have you mute button pressed to avoid such situations.

