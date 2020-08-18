Zoom meetings and the mishaps. This should be the title of the book that can be written on the number of times awkward, uncalled for and XXX shots that have been captured by mistake amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest one captures a couple having SEX on a Zoom meeting after the participants forgot to turn his camera off. Now the video of the X-rated content is going viral. The man was caught having sex in the background while other participants continued the meeting that was chaired by a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, Leonel Brizola. However, the others didn't let the XXX activity interrupt the meeting held for the Rio de Janeiro city council, as per local newspaper Metropoles.

The meeting was about discussing ways to guarantee food for students in the municipal system during the pandemic. In the Zoom video you will see that the participant, who was not a councillor, in the middle row on the right-hand side of the screen moved away from the meeting without shutting off the camera and started having sex on the bed. 'Potato Boss' Goes Viral After Accidentally Switching on a Filter During Microsoft Zoom Video Conference; Other Funny Instances When Work From Home Video Calls Failed Miserably!

According to reports, other councillors in the meeting noticed the x-rated activity but ignored while discussing the matter at hand. In a statement, Brizola expressed regrets and said: "As soon as we noticed what was happening, we immediately asked the people controlling the audio and video of the participants to take it off the feed. " It is not known if the person was punished for the act.

This is not the first time something embarrassing was caught on zoom meetings. A few months ago, a businessman appeared naked on a Zoom call with the Brazilian president! Yes, the poor man may have forgotten to turn off his camera and went shirtless. During the virtual meeting with Jair Bolsonaro organised by Paulo Skaf, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, this incident took place and soon went viral like wildfire. Initially, when a lot of people began using zoom, the conference call service, Zoom was found to have security concerns after cybersecurity researchers warned about security loopholes in the software.

A similar incident went viral a few weeks ago where a woman named Jennifer, on a video conference call with her colleagues accidentally took her phone in the bathroom and sat to pee. She forgot to put the camera off and continued with her business, meanwhile, others were still on the call

