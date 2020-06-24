A case of missing baby goats at a farm in Nashville in Michigan was solved after teenagers who stole it returned them. Six goats — Fluffy, Lady, Peanut, Nibbles, Pepsi and Taco — were reported stolen from MOO-Ville Creamery, 5875 S. M-66, in Nashville, on June 22. The teens accepted their crime and also agreed to do chores at the farm as punishment. After the kids went missing, MOO-ville Creamery had taken to Facebook about it. The post reads, "Last night someone came and stole 6 of our precious baby goats. My son is a wreck. I am a wreck. These are our babies, our pets. Please return the babies. They’re all less than 2 months old, they’re hungry, they’re hungry and scared. We miss them. My children want their friends back." The social media post received an overwhelming response from netizens who extended full support to the search team. Snakes and Freshwater Crocodiles Sneaked out of Australia's Canberra Reptile Zoo, Officials Release Footage to Nail Thief (Watch Video)

Lindsey Westendorp who cares for the goats and the other animals at the petting farm of the family-owned creamery said that the teens returned it. She along with other family members had worked with the police force and other citizens to get the animals. Even clues on social media helped them find the kids.

Here's The Facebook Post:

Lindsey Westendorp cares for the goats and the other animals at the petting farm portion of the family-owned creamery. She said that the parents of the boys understood what happened when they saw the photo and took efforts in returning the goats. Westendorp’s little children help raise and care the goats. After the goats were returned, she posted photos of the children hugging the little animals.

They Are Back Home:

And Now Back to Their Playtime:

Surveillance cameras showed four people taking the goats from their playpens before daylight. Westendorp was quoted as saying, "We're not pressing criminal charges. But everyone was in agreement that each of the boys that are involved will come back and do tasks around the farm, to kind of makeup for what they did."

