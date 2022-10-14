Mumbai, October 14: India is making a mark in the global economy and the world is acknowledging it. India's economic prowess has been identified by International Monetary Fund (IMF), which termed India a bright star. Amid the recession, India's elevation to the world's fifth-largest economy overtaking the United Kingdom grabbed everyone's attention. India is on its way to becoming a global leader and there is no doubt about it.

However, western media is still not able to erase their image of India as a land of snake charmers and its colonial past. A Spanish newspaper found itself in the centre of controversy by painting India's economic power using a rather racist stereotype. La Vanguardia, a Spanish daily, issued a story 'La hora de la economia india', or 'The hour of the Indian economy on its front page. And, the caricature they used to portray the economic growth of India was a snake charmer. IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva Hails India's Economic Growth, Says 'Country A Bright Spot On This Dark Horizon' (Watch Video).

As soon as the photo on the daily's front page went viral, the netizens started critising the shallow mindset of the west. Some users pointed out that using a "snake charmer" image is a racial stereotype and an insult to India. World Bank Downgrades India’s Economic Growth Forecast to 6.5 Per Cent for Fiscal Year 2022–23.

Spanish Daily Receives Flake Online:

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily. Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult. Wonder what it takes for this to stop; maybe global Indian products? pic.twitter.com/YY3ribZIaq — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 13, 2022

Decolonising Foreign Mindset Is Complex Endeavour, Says MP PC Mohan:

"The hour of the Indian economy" is the top story of a #Spanish weekly. While #India's strong economy gets global recognition, portraying our image as snake charmers even after decades of independence is sheer stupidity. Decolonising the foreign mindset is a complex endeavour. pic.twitter.com/pdXvF7n4N7 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) October 13, 2022

Spain Newspaper Slammed:

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily on its cover page. While the world is taking notice of India’s economic prowess, their racist caricaturing of Indian snake charmer continues unabated. (PC: LinkedIn) pic.twitter.com/ECP70pOyX6 — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Spain lacks much behind India in terms of economic growth and GDP. Spain is currently the world's 15th largest economy with a GDP of around $2 trillion while India is the world's fifth largest economy with a GDP of around $3.5 trillion.

