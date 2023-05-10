Mumbai, May 10: An infamous ‘gimp’ who has terrorised towns and villages while wearing a creepy black rubber suit has been apprehended once more after bursting out at scared villagers. Police have yet again intervened to stop the threat, locally referred to as the ‘Somerset Gimp’, from haunting towns.

Since 2016, claims that the frightening oddball had followed victims who were going home alone at night while grunting have prompted more than 20 calls to the police. Creepy ‘Ghost’ Man Found in College Girl’s Closet, Wearing Her Clothes.

The suspect has been put back into jail after being detained multiple times in the past. According to the police, a member of a village community called them at 12:07 a.m. recently after noticing a guy in his 30s acting strangely.

On Accommodation Road in the village of Bleadon, the man wearing latex had reportedly leapt out in front of a car. The individual was detained by police following the incident in Bleadon, according to a police spokespersosn, and was taken into jail on suspicion of producing a public disturbance.

At 12:07 in the morning, a member of the public called us to say that on Accommodation Road, a man wearing latex had leapt out in front of her car. Three minutes after receiving the report, officers arrived on the site and apprehended a guy in his 30s who was nearby, the police added.

The individual was previously detained on suspicion of producing a public disturbance in connection with occurrences in the neighbourhoods of Cleeve, Claverham, and Yatton in October of the previous year. He is still being looked into for these instances.

We recognise that this most recent event may raise some concerns within the community, said the local policing team. This TikTok Video of Woman Being Harassed by Creepy Man Is Relatable to Many Girls and It’s Enraging.

We took the complaint from this morning very seriously, and within minutes, police were on the site, which eventually resulted in the arrest, they added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).