This TikTok Video of Woman Being Harassed by Creepy Man Is Relatable to Many Girls and It’s Enraging

How often have you been unfortunately encountered by creepy men, while you are waiting for a cab or a friend? Almost every day, right? Kaitlyn Murdoch, a 20-year-old college student from Canada, experienced this same as to what just about every woman has to deal with at some point in their life. And it is pretty, upsetting! Recording with her front camera, Kaitlyn’s annoyed face can be seen as the man continues to harass her. It is sad how the TikTok video is too relatable and enraging at the same time. The clip was surfaced on social media and eventually made it to the headlines. Viewers, especially women, have agreed to how relatable they found it. US Teen Feroza Aziz's TikTok Video Alleging 'Rape, Feeding Pork & Human Rights Violations' Against Uighurs Muslims in Xinjiang Goes Viral.

Kaitlyn was waiting outside a bar for her uber when she approached by the man. In the video, the man can be heard asking her to “share her warmth” with him and then bothering her about why she was not engaging in a conversation with him. Throughout the video, the 20-year-old Kaitlyn repeatedly and calmly tells him she is not interested, yet the man persists. Sounding familiar? Despite the woman being visibly uncomfortable, he continued to creep her.

Kaitlyn captioned the video as, “Men scare me, Men scare me, Men scare me, Men scare me.” Throughout the clip, she displays explanations of events written on the screen. “This scary man approached me earlier when I was on a phone call and then finally, after trying to have a conversation with me, said 'I guess I'll leave,” reads the texts as the video begins to play. “Then he came BACK when I finished the call and kept asking me to give him my warmth???” Seriously? Even after asking him to leave multiple times, politely, he kept on bothering her. In the next caption, she explains after visibly saying NO multiple times; he left recruiting another stranger to call her a b****. “Finally after I just straight up started to stop engaging, he finally got mad and just left and proceeded to get some random guy to tell me I’m a b****,” she wrote at the end of the video.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments, with social media users agreeing to how relatable it is. In a BuzzFeed interview, Kaitlyn said that she recorded the video to show it to her friends, but decided to upload it on TikTok to show what women have to go through when they are out in public.