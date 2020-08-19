People in many parts of the world are still in quarantine due to the deadly disease of Coronavirus. While at some places, things start going back to normal, there are new problems coming in. People in almost eight counties of New Jersey are forced under quarantine but the reason is not COVID-19. Invasive bugs called spotted lanternfly are on a rise in the region. These colourful bugs are dangerous for crops and vegetation. They pose a risk to 70 plant species, that include trees, vegetables and vines. This happens to be their breeding season and authorities have asked people to kill these bugs if they come across their sightings. Meanwhile, the beaches are also dealing with an invasion of sea lice.

Residents in the eight counties of Warren, Hunterdon, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Somerset have been urged to inspect their cars before travelling. The spotted lanternfly is a hitchhiker that do not fly long distances but ride on any kind of transportation. It is believed that these bugs, native to China, came in the US county in 2014 via a shipment. They have been advancing ever since. Multiple crews are working throughout New Jersey to treat areas where the bug has been detected. The Department of Agriculture has also released a statement about the same. "We are targeting areas where severe infestations have been confirmed, and we also encourage residents to destroy the spotted lanternfly if possible when they see it. It will take a combined effort to help keep this pest from spreading," they write. They have also asked people to proceed to kill them, look for the egg masses to destroy their population.

Here's a Pic of Spotted Lanternfly:

the invasive 😬 but very cool looking lanternfly :D pic.twitter.com/8JK5O6nWdL — cate 🐊 BLM ACAB (@_Isombard_) August 16, 2020

What is Spotted Lanternfly and They Dangerous to Humans?

The spotted lanternfly is a planthopper that is native to parts of northern China, Taiwan, and Vietnam and has spread invasively to Japan and South Korea. Their host plants include grapes, stone fruits and over 70 other plant species and trees. It was first recorded in the US in 2014 and by 2018 in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, northern Virginia and Maryland. They are about 25 mm long. They have a black head with gray and brown wings which have black spots on them. The spotted lanternfly displays red hind wings with black spots when they fly. They have strong jumpers which they use while flying. They cannot fly long distances but spread using modes of transportation. These bugs do not pose any direct risk to humans and pets.

