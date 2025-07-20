New York, July 20: An Indian-origin doctor in New Jersey has been charged with distributing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose to his patients in exchange for sexual favours, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney's Office.

Ritesh Kalra, 51, of Secaucus, allegedly operated a "pill mill out of his medical office, where he routinely prescribed high-dose opioids—including oxycodone—and promethazine with codeine to patients," said the press release issued by the US Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, on Friday. US Shocker: Seffner Teacher Shows Photos and Videos of Him Engaged in Sexual Acts to Former Students, Arrested After Cops Find Bestiality and Child Porn Material on His Phone.

"Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility—but as alleged, Dr Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey's public healthcare programme, " US Attorney Alina Habba said in the release.

Kalra is accused of issuing more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone, including days when he wrote upwards of 50 prescriptions between January 2019 and February 2025. Kalra, an internist in Fair Lawn, also allegedly billed for false in-person visits and counselling sessions, the release said. US Shocker: Inmate Coerces 11-Year-Old Girl Into Performing Sexual Acts, Records Video Call Inside Jail in Pennsylvania.

He made his initial appearance on Thursday before a US Magistrate Judge in Newark federal court. He was released on home incarceration and an unsecured bond of USD 1,000,00, it added. Kalra is required to shut down his medical practice while the case is pending. His attorney, Michael Baldassar, denied the accusations and said that the government press release reads like a supermarket tabloid, the New York Daily News reported on Saturday.