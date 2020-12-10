Open Facebook, someone gets married, open Instagram, someone's attending a wedding, on Twitter, someone's congratulating the new beginning of life. The wedding season is really in full bloom in India right now. More so, with the pandemic pushing ahead a lot of wedding functions, people are now getting engaged, hitched and entering the new phase of life. And if you are single and sulking at these pictures and updates, then the latest Twitter trend is just for you. #STOPTHEWEDDING, yes in all CAPS is trending on the micro-blogging platform this evening. And with the trends come funny memes and jokes. So now wedding memes and jokes are trending on Twitter, while some try to figure out what this trend is all about. If you are bored of the wedding season updates, you should check it out.

A lot of people have just made tweets that read #STOPTHEWEDDING. It is speculated to be some South movie promotion. Others wonder, whose wedding has to be stopped? But scrolling on social media, through posts of wedding functions, aren't you feeling it too? A lot of jokes and memes are being shared across with the trending hashtag. So much so, that it is now the top trends on Twitter. Last-Minute Presentation Call from Office or Video Conferencing with Relatives During Wedding amid Pandemic? Viral Video of Bride with Laptop on Stage Raises Twitterati's Humour Quotient.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #STOPTHEWEDDING:

Just Here For the Food!

#STOPTHEWEDDING is trending right now. *Le Me and My Friends at Wedding: pic.twitter.com/Iibgx859c6 — Rehaan (@sarcastiqlonda) December 10, 2020

Only For The Food

#STOPTHEWEDDING Main jo sirf khane ke liye jata hu pic.twitter.com/sIRM868MKY — Piyush Sharma (@PiyushS27106635) December 10, 2020

LOL

Why is This Trending?

Y people making this trend? #STOPTHEWEDDING pic.twitter.com/RXVrKe6wIA — The Kingdom Of Humanity (@KingdomHumanity) December 10, 2020

Pls Explain

#stopthewedding can someone pls explain wat its suppose to mean here😗 pic.twitter.com/SoDHEYnfKe — _ESTHER_LOPEZ_ (@__gurlymind_) December 10, 2020

Big Yes!

To Sum It Up

Scrolling Through The Trend Like...

Me clicking on this #STOPTHEWEDDING to know why its trending and all I see is 100 others asking the same thing! pic.twitter.com/TSPrH77F1m — Poorvi (@Akcentgirl) December 10, 2020

So some are just as clueless about what is happening, but want to join along anyway. This is just the perfect trend for those who are tired of seeing all the wedding posts online. So may be share the above memes and jokes and be a part of the trend while it lasts.

