As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter life around the globe, things are not going off without a hitch as usual for soon-to-be-wed couples. While a few couples went on with their nuptial ceremonies as per the decided dates, with limited members participating on the big day, many were forced to postpone the same. Marriage ceremonies across the world have significantly put on hold because of the pandemic, and many postponed their wedding dates to 2021. If you are many spring, summer, autumn and winter to-be bride and groom and happened to cancel their wedding this year to reschedule for the upcoming year, there are a few things you must note down before you send out invitations. In this article, we bring you a few but very important tips that can help couples on what to consider when planning their big day. So, without any further delay, let us begin! Wedding Invitation Created as a Joke to Make Fun of COVIDIOTS Amid Pandemic Sparks Debate on Twitter! Here’s What You Should Know.

Safety First!

Now more than ever, it is important to think about safety first, before anything else. Wherever you are planning to take the vow, make sure, the place has enough room to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. Hand-sanitizers, matching masks and more, keep these things in mind, before you begin with your planning. And don’t worry, like the matching masks, you can also keep the hand sanitising stations fancier! You can customise the sensitiser bottles that fit with your decorations and even custom-make face masks for your guests.

Figure Out the Venue

If you plan to go on with the venue you initially decided, be in constant touch with your event planner and also the place. However, if you are planning to find a new location, it is advisable that you begin now. A pandemic or not, venues are easily booked for weddings, and it can be difficult if you keep it for the last moment to book. Again, keep the pandemic guidelines in mind and make sure that your vendor is following the necessary precautions. Big Fat Weddings Possible Post COVID-19 Pandemic? From Smaller Events to Live-Streaming, Ways You Can Expect Marriage Ceremonies to Change After Coronavirus Crisis.

Keep the Guest List Short

As much unfortunate as it is, the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to end anytime sooner. The numbers are on the rise. Even if you postponed your wedding to the coming year, keep your guest list short. It can be tough for couples whose cultures celebrate the occasion with people beyond their immediate families. So, if this time continues that your wedding needs to shift to a smaller event, it is better to prepare smaller guest lists.

Ask Your Guests to Take COVID-19 Test

Yes, it may feel strange to ask your guests to take COVID-19 tests before attending your big day, but it is the need of the hour. We all want to enjoy the wedding day without any stress, and if you are assured that the guests attending the ceremony are healthy, it will be more enjoyable.

These are a few points that couples must keep in their mind before finalising their wedding date. While this time can be stressful, it is also important to take a deep breath and relax. Enjoy the engagement portion that is how you will cherish all the good moments before your big day. Happy Wedding!

