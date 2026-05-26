Stray Dog Viral Video: Heartwarming Moment As Canine Joins School Prayer in Sikkim

A routine morning assembly at a school in Sikkim took an unexpected turn after a stray dog was seen calmly joining students during their prayer session, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The incident was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Prasnna Pakhrin, showing students standing in orderly rows as they sang their morning prayer, before the camera revealed the unexpected visitor among them. Stray Dog Kali Saves 30 Children From Cobra in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, Succumbs to Fatal Snake Bites (Watch Video).

Heartwarming Moment As Stray Dog Joins School Prayer in Sikkim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasnna Pakhrin🎀 (@prasnna_02)

Stray Dog Blends Into School Prayer Routine, Video Viral

In the viral clip, a fluffy white stray dog is seen standing upright on its hind legs with its front paws raised, appearing to mimic the students during the prayer.

Despite the unusual presence, the school assembly continued without interruption. The dog later lowered itself and sat quietly beside the students, seemingly comfortable in the environment. The caption accompanying the post read, “Who’s there in the morning assembly?” Shreyas Iyer Showcases Quick Reflexes To Save His Hand After Cute Dog Attempts To Bite Indian Cricketer (Watch Video).

The video quickly attracted attention online, with users responding with a mix of amusement, affection and surprise. Many viewers described the moment as heartwarming, saying it reflected an unexpected sense of harmony between humans and animals. Some noted that the dog appeared unusually calm and attentive, as if observing and imitating the students’ behaviour.

Others reacted with humour, suggesting the animal seemed more focused than some students or adults, joking that it had “understood the assignment” better than most people would in a similar situation.

Several users also said the clip brought back memories of their own school days, with light-hearted comments suggesting that the dog’s participation alone made skipping morning assembly feel like a missed opportunity.

A section of viewers added that the scene gave them a sense of warmth and comfort, describing the dog’s presence as unexpectedly soothing within the typically disciplined school environment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).