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News INDIA Stray Dog Kali Saves 30 Children From Cobra in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, Succumbs to Fatal Snake Bites (Watch Video) In a remarkable act of bravery, a stray dog named Kali sacrificed her life to protect over 30 kindergarten students from a venomous cobra in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident, which took place in Dhirakula village, has moved the local community to honor the canine as a hero, sparking a nationwide conversation about the protective nature of stray animals.

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In a remarkable act of bravery, a stray dog named Kali sacrificed her life to protect over 30 kindergarten students from a venomous cobra in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident, which took place in Dhirakula village, has moved the local community to honor the canine as a hero, sparking a nationwide conversation about the protective nature of stray animals.

A Deadly Encounter

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 AM on Monday outside the Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir. More than 30 young students were seated on the school premises when a large, highly venomous cobra began slithering toward them. Before the school staff or nearby adults could intervene, Kali, a stray dog known to frequent the area, sensed the immediate threat. Eye-witnesses report that the dog sprang into action without hesitation, placing herself directly between the children and the advancing reptile. Karnal: Man Puts Cobra’s Head in His Mouth, Dies After It Bites Him; Video Goes Viral.

The Battle for Protection

What followed was a fierce struggle between the canine and the cobra. Kali engaged the snake in a desperate attempt to neutralize the threat. Despite being struck repeatedly by the venomous reptile, the dog refused to retreat. Kali eventually managed to kill the cobra, ensuring that not a single child was harmed. However, the victory came at a heavy price. Having sustained multiple bites to her mouth during the confrontation, Kali succumbed to the potent venom and collapsed shortly after the snake was defeated.

A Hero’s Farewell

The loss of the "guardian dog" left the residents of Dhirakula in deep mourning. To honor her sacrifice, the villagers decided to treat Kali’s passing with the same dignity afforded to a human member of the community. In a rare gesture, the villagers performed Kali’s last rites according to traditional rituals. Her body was draped in a white cloth, adorned with flower garlands, and carried through the village on a decorated trolley in a funeral procession. Hundreds of residents gathered to pay their final respects before she was buried. Kerala: Second Snake Spotted at Home of 8-Year-Old Snakebite Victim As Elder Brother Battles for Life in Hospital.

Village Performs Last Rites for Hero Dog Kali Who Died Battling Snake to Save Students

#WATCH | Mayurbhanj, Odisha: In an incident, Kali, a stray dog, saved the lives of 30 kindergarten children from a venomous cobra in Dhirakula village, Mayurbhanj district. Kali lunged at the snake, successfully killing it, but sustained fatal bites. The community honoured Kali… pic.twitter.com/QhxtooW9G6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Changing Perspectives

The story of Kali serves as a poignant counter-narrative to the rising concerns regarding stray dog populations in India. While recent government data indicates a high volume of dog-bite cases across the country, Kali’s actions have reminded many of the deep-rooted bond and loyalty stray animals can share with the communities that show them kindness. For the parents and teachers of Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir, Kali will no longer be remembered as just a stray, but as the selfless protector who gave everything to keep their children safe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).