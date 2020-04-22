Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Earth Day 2020 Sand Art With a Thought-Provoking Message on Global Warming (See Picture)

Sudarsan Pattnaik Earth Day 2020 Sand Art (Photo Credits: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Wednesday took to Twitter to share photos of his Earth Day sand art made at Puri beach in Odisha. The thought-provoking sand art portrays how the Earth is suffering terribly due to the dire consequences of global warming with the depiction of parched land. Depicted through the figure of a man, the other side shows tree and shrubs, thus portraying life. A message on the sand art reads 'Global warming, act fast before it's too late'. Cool Earth Facts For World Earth Day 2020: Interesting Details About Our Planet to Share on This International Mother Earth Day.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art with the caption, "Together We can fight for a better, Cleaner and Pollution free Earth. Act before it is too late .My SandArt installations on #EarthDay2020. Fight unitedly against #COVID19." Earth Day is observed on April 22 annually to highlight the need for environmental protection. After being first observed in 1970, the day is today observed in more than 193 countries. The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. Considering the effects of climate change on our Earth, there is an urgent need to adopt methods that can save the planet from further depletion. Earth Day 2020: From Decrease in Pollution to Birds & Animals Frequenting Cities, 4 Instances That Prove the Planet is Healing During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Earth Day Sand Art:

Together We can fight for a better, Cleaner and Pollution free Earth. Act before it is too late .My SandArt installations on #EarthDay2020 . Fight unitedly against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DQ5hd7C6mT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2020

Talking about Earth Day 2020, United Nations said that this International Mother Earth Day "we need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet". Every year on Earth Day various events and workshops are organised explaining the importance of the planet. As we observe Earth Day 2020 today amidst the coronavirus outbreak, NASA is encouraging people to observe the day at home by a greener lifestyle.