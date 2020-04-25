Tamannaah Takes the Viral #QuarantinePillowChallenge and Well, the Outcome is Super Sexy (View Pic)

Tamannaah acing the viral #pillowchallenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If there's anything that's abundantly available these days then it's the number of 'challenges' on social media. Remember the ice bucket challenge or the bottle cap challenge? Well, those are definitely the thing of the past now. Currently, your social media, Instagram, in particular, is buzzing with the #quarantinepillowchallenge and well, it's pretty simple to complete it. All you need is a pillow and a waist belt to hold it around your body in a way that it resembles an outfit. When Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia Had a Natty Neon Party!

The challenge is still gaining momentum on the webspace and while our celebs are getting a hang of it, Baahubali actress, Tamannaah has already aced it, well before than others. Tamannaah took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her white pillow, and a Gucci belt wrapped around her body as she lied down to pose for the viral #pillowchallenge. Not to miss her blood-red stilettos. Her super hot picture is certainly soaring the temperature and if her new click doesn't define the word 'hot' for you then we don't know what will. Tamannaah Bhatia Wants Everyone to Be Compassionate Towards Underprivileged People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Tamannaah's #PillowChallenge

Tamannaah is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time and it's time she marks her re-entry. The actress is currently all occupied with her regional projects but there's always hope. Let's keep hoping that she has an exciting announcement to make about her Bollywood release and meanwhile, let's keep an eye on everyone else who's taking up this new challenge.