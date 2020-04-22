When Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia Had a Natty Neon Party!

Neon Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neutrals, dark tones, prints and pastels may have dominated the fashion scene but the resurgence of neon is the newest wrinkle to reckon with. Fluorescent shades hit the fashion scene last year, courtesy the oh-so-always-fashionable Kardashians and Jenners. Neon, a bold fashion choice caters to the minimalist and maximalist lover equally and enticingly. You can either go full-blown neon or for those who aren’t quite ready for the head-to-toe neon look just yet, opting for neon statement accessories, like a purse or pair of shoes works wonders. A more subtle vibe is with a neon lip colour, bold eyeliner or nail polish. On the homefront, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia championed neon green through their appearances.

The neon palette has attained a much more diverse vibe. Steal a look at how these celebrities channelled the neon vibe.

Ananya Panday - Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya teamed Oh Polly separates featuring high waisted neon yellow pants and a cropped blazer in the same shade. Contrasting the ensemble with bright pink stilettos from Public Desire, Ananya wore delicate baubles and completed the look with side-parted sleek hair, accessorized with neon yellow hairpins and subtle makeup.

Tara Sutaria - Brand Endorsement Shoot

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Tara sported neon toned separates of a bralette and high waist paper bag styled cropped pants. Ivory pumps, wavy hair and nude glam completed her look.

Malaika Arora - Hindustan Times Tassel Awards 2019

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika suited up with a neon green suit from Mandira Wirk with neon pink pumps by Christian Louboutin. Winged and defined eyes, nude lips and crisp pulled back hair.

Sara Ali Khan - Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara teamed a sequined slouchy cropped top from Ponystone with a neon mini skirt from Nasty Gal. A textured high ponytail, subtle glam and neon manicured nails completed her look.

Kiara Advani - Good Newwz Promotions

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara took to an Atsu Sekhose neon one-shoulder jumpsuit with futuristic sunnies from Far Left, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Esha Gupta - Event Appearance

Styled by Sanjana Batra, it was a neon set from Deme by Gabriella Demetriades. White sneakers from Fila, a longline jacket from Stradivarius, layered necklaces, rings from H&M, futuristic frames, sleek hair and bold pink lips completed the look.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Khamoshi Promotions

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Tamannaah teamed a Nasty Gal bodysuit with a cropped jacket by Zara and a denim skirt from Madison. Multi-coloured heels, textured wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

A perfect colour to flaunt for summers, which neon lover are you - a maximalist or minimalist?