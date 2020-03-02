TikTok Video of Girl Getting an Abortion Is Going Viral, Netizens Are Divided!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

TikTokers never fail to make it to the headlines, with their never-ending creation of bizarre and sometimes sickening challenges. Every now and then, you will come across at least one TikTok video, creating a stir online. However, the latest clip going viral focuses on a somewhat deeper issue. Abortion! This is the ongoing controversy surrounding the moral, legal and religious status of induced abortion. Amid the current debate, a video of a girl getting an abortion has gone viral on social media. The clip which was originally shared on TikTok, has created an online debate over the girl’s right to abortion. The netizens are divided. This TikTok Video of Woman Being Harassed by Creepy Man Is Relatable to Many Girls and It’s Enraging.

TikTok user @cpcake21 posted a video of her friend, Ashley, while getting an abortion. The video starts by showing a positive pregnancy test, captioned “Abortion time!” Ashley looks in the mirror and wipes her face with a tissue. She then shows her baby bump before the video follows them to a parenthood clinic. Inside the clinic, the clip shows one couple in the waiting room leaning on each other, before it ends with Ashley on the table in a medical gown. Best Roommate Ever? Viral TikTok Video of Girl Cleaning Friend’s Room Divides the Internet.

Watch the Viral Video:

These abortion celebration TikTok videos are something else 🤣. If you want to abort your kid and kill your own offspring I’m not going to be the one to stop you, but why do these chicks celebrate abortions as if they’re collecting Pokémon gym badges? pic.twitter.com/Fr5eDvzIHJ — Austere Revered Wizard Will 🧙‍♂️🍀 (@prophetw205) February 28, 2020

As the clip went viral, people on the internet shared their different opinions. Clearly, they were divided! While some supported Ashley and her right to abortion, others trolled her for recording the abortion and uploading on TikTok making light of the situation.

Check Reactions!

Sinner !!! Terrorist !!! Devil !! Evil !!! The people who have powers watching the Humanity is dying !!! Humanity is dying !!! Humanity is dying !!! — Shaik Abdul Khuddus (@ShaikAbdulKhu10) March 2, 2020

They Slam the Girl!

Celebrating murder. — Jim Tomlinson 🇺🇸 (@jimetomlinson) February 29, 2020

People Are Upset!

This just sickens me, there are so many people wanting to be parents, so sad. — Alet Lister (@Alet30444774) March 2, 2020

Others Supported Her!

Probably overjoyed at the prospect of the life that they’ll be able to now lead freed from the burden of an unwanted pregnancy. — Legal-Slack (@LegalSlack) March 1, 2020

Its Her Decision, After All

Maybe she is happy she could have a safe abortion, and not have an unwanted pregnancy. To be honest, it is her decision, not yours. If you get pregnant, you can make your own decision. — Feral Crone Sheila (@Sheila_MRA) March 1, 2020

She Is Not An Evil!

Abortions usually take less than 5 mins. Its a very basic, non invasive procedure in the first tri. There's no baby yet- It's an embryo or fetus. Couldn't tell from the ultrasound but it was early. Some ppl smile in anticipation of pain. Its to calm yourself down, she's not evil — claudia b (@shrillandchill) February 28, 2020

Abortion is a controversial topic and extremely significant in feminist debates. It has become a political and legal issue in some countries with anti-abortion campaigners seeking to enact, maintain and expand anti-abortion laws, while abortion rights activists are asking the repeal or easing of such laws while expanding access to abortion.