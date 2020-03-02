TikTok Video of Girl Getting an Abortion Is Going Viral, Netizens Are Divided!
TikTokers never fail to make it to the headlines, with their never-ending creation of bizarre and sometimes sickening challenges. Every now and then, you will come across at least one TikTok video, creating a stir online. However, the latest clip going viral focuses on a somewhat deeper issue. Abortion! This is the ongoing controversy surrounding the moral, legal and religious status of induced abortion. Amid the current debate, a video of a girl getting an abortion has gone viral on social media. The clip which was originally shared on TikTok, has created an online debate over the girl’s right to abortion. The netizens are divided. This TikTok Video of Woman Being Harassed by Creepy Man Is Relatable to Many Girls and It’s Enraging. 

TikTok user @cpcake21 posted a video of her friend, Ashley, while getting an abortion. The video starts by showing a positive pregnancy test, captioned “Abortion time!” Ashley looks in the mirror and wipes her face with a tissue. She then shows her baby bump before the video follows them to a parenthood clinic. Inside the clinic, the clip shows one couple in the waiting room leaning on each other, before it ends with Ashley on the table in a medical gown. Best Roommate Ever? Viral TikTok Video of Girl Cleaning Friend’s Room Divides the Internet. 

As the clip went viral, people on the internet shared their different opinions. Clearly, they were divided! While some supported Ashley and her right to abortion, others trolled her for recording the abortion and uploading on TikTok making light of the situation.

Abortion is a controversial topic and extremely significant in feminist debates. It has become a political and legal issue in some countries with anti-abortion campaigners seeking to enact, maintain and expand anti-abortion laws, while abortion rights activists are asking the repeal or easing of such laws while expanding access to abortion.