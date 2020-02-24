Best Roommate Ever? Viral TikTok Video of Girl Cleaning Friend’s Room Divides the Internet

Girl Cleaning Friend's Room (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @prizziIIa/ Twitter)

She is like the Monica to her Rachel or Miranda to her Carrie! This student identified as Sam Smithburger wanted to help her roommate, who is so caught up with work that she has no time to even look at her room, forget cleaning. The original video uploaded on TikTok shows Sam’s friend Jenna’s place with piled of clothes and everything scattered around. So she decided to step in and give her room a makeover, basically clean it, like any good friend would intend to do. However, the video which has now spread on all the social media platforms have divided the internet users. Although it is evident from the start that Sam’s intention was nothing but pure. People continue to debate if it the best clip ever or an invasion of privacy. Ahi Challenge Is the Latest TikTok Craze! Users Show Off Their Cool Dance Moves in Viral Videos.

The clip starts showing the totally untidy room and bathroom that hardly has any space left for a human even to rest. Sam writes, “My roommate has been very overwhelmed lately (6 classes, 2 jobs, and internship, and just totaled her car.” The room was a mess. “So today I decided to clean her entire room so she can get some sleep (and we can get drunk),” she adds. UK Woman Singing 'Shallow' After Being Asked to Finish Lyrics Will Take You by Surprise; Lady Gaga Are You Listening?

The nearly one-minute video shows the transformation of the room. She spends the rest of the clip cleaning. Not just tiding up but scrubbing down the bathroom, vacuuming each corner and even doing Jenna’s laundry. The end of the clip shows a perfectly clean and healthy living space. “6 hours and 1 bottle of titos later,” she writes the work was done.

Watch Viral Video:

This is my favorite Tik Tok right now. Bless the friends and family who understand how stressful, depressing, and chaotic life can get. pic.twitter.com/cDLjRCashQ — Prizzilla (@prizziIIa) February 19, 2020

However, it appears that Jenna’s ‘good intention’ for her roommate did not impress everyone on the internet. While a few lauded her effort, others questioned it to be an invasion of privacy. The viral video which has received more than 11 views on Twitter, nearly 8 million views on TikTok divided the netizens. It even started a discussion on mental health.

Check Reactions!

Nah that’s just nasty 🤢 idc how overwhelmed i am I’m never letting my house get that dirty 🤦🏽‍♀️ — luv~my~flawmuk (@mookiescott) February 19, 2020

Can't Agree?

Nah, I can’t agree with this one. Mama always said .. “never go to sleep with a dirty house” smh. — Assyria. (@psstaybeautiful) February 19, 2020

While Others Lauded Sam's Effort!

i really need a friend like this in my life my anxiety and depression are so out of hand lately i wanna cry when i look around my bedroom at all the mess — bitter (zo) bean (@zoemargie) February 19, 2020

Highlighting Depression!

As someone who suffers from depression it doesn’t take much for your home to look this way some days I couldn’t even get out of bed let alone clean anything and at other points n my life between school full time and work full time I wasn’t home enough to clean so I get it — Skyler Rayne 🖤☠️😈🖕🏻👀 (@skylerrayne3) February 19, 2020

Invasion of Privacy?

Am I the only one who hates when someone tries to clean my room. Dirty or not I know where everything is. If you move stuff around when I’m not there it’s gonna take forever for me to find something. Then I ask where it is and they say they don’t know — janae (@janae_latrece) February 19, 2020

After thousands of comments, the roommate, Jenna, stepped in. She wrote, “I was embarrassed bc it’s hard to admit to struggling, especially to 7 million people but I’ve seen so many conversations about mental health start bc of this. Feeling supported instead of judged is huge. Sam is an incredible example of that I’m so lucky.”

Here's Jenna's Tweet!

Ok yea I’m room girl😅 I was embarrassed bc it’s hard to admit to struggling, especially to 7 million people but I’ve seen so many conversations about mental health start bc of this. Feeling supported instead of judged is huge. Sam is an incredible example of that I’m so lucky🥺 https://t.co/VliftiCyuY — Jenna (@attentionjenna) February 19, 2020

When too much is going around, and you have too many commitments, it becomes difficult to get your life back in order. Sometimes, the situation only worsens. What Sam did for her roommate shows the kind gesture to others who have needed a helping hand now and again. And it is absolutely alright!