Unless you are living under a rock, you must be aware of how the internet is obsessed with the word puzzle game Wordle. Players love to start the day guessing what today’s Wordle answer will be as they follow the attempts before finding the correct one. Friends, colleagues, family members and acquaintances share their daily Wordle results on X (formerly Twitter), bonding over their triumphs and pitfalls. And today’s Wordle 1346 was no different! So, how do we solve the February 24 Wordle? In this article, we bring you Wordle tips, clues and easy strategies, along with today’s Wordle hints and answers that will help you keep your word puzzle game streak alive. Wordle Hints, Tips and Tricks: From Letter Frequencies to First-Word Strategies, Best Ways To Help You Win the Word Puzzle Game Every Time.

The word puzzle game gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. The game was originally created by software Josh Wardle and released to the public in 2021. The following year, in 2022, the puzzle was acquired by The New York Times after rising to immense popularity. Players can pick any ‘starter word’ before they start with their puzzle. Blocks turn green when the correct letter is in the right place, yellow when the right letter is in the wrong place and gray when the letter doesn’t exist in the puzzle. Wordle Hints, Past Answers and Strategies: Best Solutions Using 5 ‘Magic Words’ and Other Game Tips To Keep Your Wordle Streak.

Today’s Wordle Answer, February 24

The answer for today’s Wordle 1346, February 24, 2025, is ‘Gland.’

Wordle Strategies, Tips and Tricks

Begin with a word that has a lot of vowels.

To solve Wordle as efficiently as possible, try words that are the most common letters in English.

Take the old-school approach and break out your guesses on a pen and paper.

Check your statistics after you finish a game and understand the data to improve your next game strategy.

If you are starting with the same word every time and it’s not panning out, start your next Wordle with a new word.

While the strategies, tips, and tricks will differ as you continue to play the Wordle game, the best trick is always practice, which will strengthen your word game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).