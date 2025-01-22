Ever since Wordle was unleashed onto the world in 2021, it has taken the internet by storm. Years later, it continues to rank in popularity and has somewhat become a household name. Wordle, the most popular word puzzle game on the internet currently, has people scratching their brains, comparing notes, stretching their lexical muscles in a bid to win, and scuttling to social media to share their winning streaks. Hundreds and thousands of people have won the game, and many have even won on the first or the second try itself. Wordle has gained popularity partly because the rules are very simple and partly because players can flaunt their results and winning streaks on social media. You too can be a part of seasoned Wordle players with a few hints and strategies. Wordle Answer Hints, Strategies and Tips for 2025: Must-Know Wordle Words and Tricks to Master the Word Puzzle Game.

If you’re new to the game, here’s a helpful guide. The goal of Wordle is to guess the word of the day in the least amount of tries possible. Players are given colour-coded clues to help them guess the answer. Green indicates the right letter in the right position; yellow indicates the right letter in the wrong position; and grey indicates that the letter is not part of the answer. Players are given six attempts to guess the answer. While it may seem simple, winning in minimum tries is not that easy. So, to help, we have compiled a list of Wordle hints, past answers, and strategies that will help you keep your Wordle streak. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!

Wordle Hints and Tips

• Every five-letter word must contain a vowel, so you might want to start with a word that contains the maximum number of vowels to rule them out or get them right.

• Words like adieu, canoe, rusty, audio, close, train, alien, slate, media, raise, fraud, table, alert, rouse, and shade have proved to be useful repeatedly.

• Always start the same first word if you have found success with it, but always have two very different words in your first and second attempts, as you want to eliminate as many letters as possible.

• Look out for letters that could appear more than once in a word. Just because a letter turned green does not mean it will not appear elsewhere in the word.

• Making a database of five-letter words using US English will be useful as it can help you brainstorm and quickly eliminate or confirm letters.

Wordle Past Answers

Wordle almost never repeats their word of the day. So, if you are looking for an archive of past answers, you might want to scroll below. You can eliminate these words from your attempts and try new words instead. Some of Wordle past answers are squid, rower, silly, prose, flint, knack, fancy, abyss, briar, chime, disco, error, fresh, grain, hurry, knoll, loopy, mossy, modem, nymph, outdo, pique, queen, regal, scold, topaz, ulcer, value, whine, yield, and zesty. Wordle Hints, Tips and Tricks: From Letter Frequencies to First-Word Strategies, Best Ways To Help You Win the Word Puzzle Game Every Time.

The game is super creative but at the same time fun. It pushes people to think strategically while making use of simple and clear rules, which is why the game is addictive. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, Wordle is a fun daily challenge. We hope hints and tips prove useful. For more such strategies, stay tuned to this space!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).