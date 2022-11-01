Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney has taken over social media but this it is more controversial than ever as she finds herself in a feud with Caitlyn Jenner. Amidst the criticism faced by TikTok trans rights campaigner Dylan Mulvaney, popular American media figure Caitlyn Jenner claims she is "disgusted" by the multiple death threats she and her team have received. And how did we reach to this situation? Well, that's a whole story. On October 25, Jenner retweeted a video that Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn had posted lambasting Mulvaney for one of her posts; as a result, the latter received backlash on social media. On October 30, the 73-year-old celebrity turned to Twitter to complain that the otherwise considered 'inclusive' LGBTQIA+ community is to blame for all the hostility she has received for expressing her view on current happenings throughout the world. In two subsequent tweets, Jenner said she would continue to express her opinions despite receiving death threats because of disagreements. Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Relationship, Calls the Rapper ‘Very Complicated Guy’.

"I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week. It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day", posted Caitlyn Jenner on Twitter. The former Olympic champion did not elaborate on what provoked this backlash, but she has been the target of criticism because of her conflict with TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney since last week.

After discussing transgender healthcare with President Joe Biden at the White House, Dylan Mulvaney gained notoriety. Her appearance sparked media interest, which resulted in the reemergence of a previously deleted footage. Mulvaney discusses "ladies having bulges" in the video and the peculiar looks she receives from onlookers anytime she is out in tight clothing.

Dylan Mulvaney Talking About Women Penis Bulges:

Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal. pic.twitter.com/44oJMBh1Cn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 25, 2022

Senator Blackburn called the information in Mulvaney's video "absurdity," and Caitlyn Jenner retweeted it, applauding the politician for her remarks. In addition, Caitlyn Jenner misgender Mulvaney in her response to a user complaining about her vaginal bulge by claiming that "he" (Mulvaney) was discussing "his p*nis." Many Twitter users criticised Caitlyn Jenner for criticising Dylan Mulvaney and chastised her for doing so because Mulvaney is a member of her own community.

