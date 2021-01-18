Kylie Jenner's fans have filled Twitter with funny memes and jokes, ever since the pictures of her weak shower water flow have gone viral. The 'billionaire' has been trending on the microblogging site after she was seen flaunting her $36m Mansion on Instagram. In the stories, she shared pictures and videos of her luxurious walk-in shower that has a weak water flow and fans are left confused that the wealthiest beauty mogul still apparently deals with normal people problems!

The surprisingly weak water pressure and basic shower head in her otherwise lavish mansion have left netizens churning out funny memes and jokes. The daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner owns a humongous washroom with lavish interiors but the water pressure in her shower has Twitter explode with hilarious memes on Kylie Jenner's shower.

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sask (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021

saw this picture of kylie jenner’s house and it reminded me of that scene from a cinderella story pic.twitter.com/bDhgQGaAH3 — ☮︎livia (@Oliveb22) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner in her shower: pic.twitter.com/OG02Dmy4oS — Nathan (@najaco) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash online, once again. This time, it is for the latest product of Kylie Skin—well, a hand sanitiser. It didn’t settle well with the people online. After launching her $7 Kylie Skin hand sanitiser, the beauty mogul is facing accusations of ‘profiting off the pandemic.’ While others were of the opinion that the product should have been free, as people continue to struggle amid the global health crisis. American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes. As per E! News, the top-earning stars in the world earned a combined of USD 6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list.

