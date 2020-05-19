To begin yet another day, people have taken to Twitter sharing positive quotes and messages on the micro blogging platform. This is why #TuesdayMotivation is running as one of the top trends on the social media site.Check Tweets: Rejection 🙅‍♀️doesn't means,

We may be amid a pandemic, confined to our homes following social distancing to help slow down the coronavirus spread, that doesn't mean we also have to be distanced on social media. In fact, it is important now more than ever to stand united online and help curb misinformation. Here's to another Tuesday with hopes that we will soon make it to the end of this pandemic. Meanwhile, we are here with this viral live blog here to keep to updated with the happenings around the world.

Today netizens woke up to Twitter and other social media platforms having posts under hashtags like #TuesdayFeelings, #TuesdayTea, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. The hashtags have motivating posts, memes, posts and quotes under them and it is made to inspire each. Social media can be a great source of positivity if used correctly. Twitter users are sharing beautiful, motivational quotes on achieving dreams and winning the world. On a positive note, hoping for a great time ahead we move through the day.

Today World IBD Day is celebrated which means there are many posts under this hashtag too. It is Marshmello and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's birthday. Twitter is flooded with best wishes for both of them. Apart from that people are sharing infographics and updates about COVID-19 pandemic. Funny Memes, Cute animal and baby videos have their fair share of presence online.

The day has just begun and we assure you to update you with everything that goes viral on social media throughout the day via this viral live blog. The viral stories, funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs and everything trending from around the world will be at your fingertips. You'll find everything keeping the internet abuzz here on this live blog. Stay tuned.