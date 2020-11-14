It’s another day, but today is a lot more fun. Because, it is a weekend, plus the most-awaited festival day—Diwali. Social media is filled with so many Diwali moments with pictures and videos of families displaying their ‘low-key’ but beautiful celebration. In addition, #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation are also trending on the internet. Through this blog, we will bring you all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, so that you are updated with everything happening around today, November 14, 2020.

The festival of lights is a joyous celebration. Even though low-key, families are trying their best to keep it simple, yet special. Virtual Diwali celebration is already on, and we are expecting more tweets, videos, pictures, to take over the social media platforms. People are encouraged to buy lanterns and diyas, made by the locals to boost the economy during the pandemic. Aside from the festival scenes, there shall be other viral moments making its way on the internet, and entertaining the netizens.

Stay in tune with us to know the latest updates from the world of social media. Meanwhile, stay safe, follow the COVID-19 restrictions and celebrate the joyous festival of lights. Happy Diwali!