As Twitter celebrates Diwali, #FestivalofLights wishes, greetings & images take over Twitter. Check Tweets:
Amidst the cloudy outlook, may this #FestivalofLights shine bright on our path ahead.. may we find purpose in whatever we do every day, may we forge human bonds, may we celebrate our differences & discover unity in diversity... #दिवाली #Diwali2020 pic.twitter.com/yMyM6Akz3N— Vivek Kumar (@vikmica) November 14, 2020
Superstar @rajinikanth Wishes Everybody A Very Happy Diwali
.@rmmoffice #Annaatthe #happydiwali2020 #दीपावली #ChildrensDay #दिवालीपरजलाएं_ज्ञानकादीप #FestivalofLights #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் @RajiniFC @Rajini_RFC @RBSIRAJINI pic.twitter.com/QLnzQFx4MV— Balamurugan.AN (Save Water)) (@bala_animation) November 14, 2020
#JawaharlalNehru trends on Bal Diwas as Twitter Celebrates Chacha Nehru's birthday on Children's Day! Check Tweets:
My humble tributes to India’s First Prime Minister, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru ji on his birth anniversary. Nehru ji was one of the foremost leaders of our freedom movement and also the architect of modern India. His legacy shall always live on… pic.twitter.com/T6yylAGzJa— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 14, 2020
Remembering "Architect Of Modern India" Pt Nehru On His Birth Anniversary.
Children's Day.#JawaharlalNehru #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/RmquzdeCXD— VIVEK श्रीवास्तव 🇮🇳 (@vivek83srivast1) November 14, 2020
Happy Children's Day 2020! Wishes on Children's Day 2020 trend on Twitter as netizens celebrate Bal Diwas. Check Tweets:
Children should take complete care of parents in old age like parents did for them in childhood, as per the rich teachings of moral and family values in our Indian culture.#ChildrensDay#HappyChildrensDay#ChildrensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Tmy5NL9nWL— Rekha Setia (@RekhaSetia6) November 14, 2020
Humble tributes 2 Pandit Nehru,d Architect of modern India🙏🏻His contributions 2wards d creation of a strong,robust,secular Democracy,is unparalleled 🙏🏻
D earth reveals its innocence thru d smiles of childrn,future of r Natn👶🏻👦🏼👧🏻 Wishin r young champs A Very Happy #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/5Ixz2EfE05— Shree Speaks (@StayingReal0511) November 14, 2020
We wish you a very 'Happy Diwali' and it is also trending on Twitter as netizens wish each other on the festival of lights. Check tweets:
Diwali wishes from us to yours Superstar @urstrulyMahesh ✨❤️#HappyDiwali #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/B66OxwphvB— Mahesh Babu Fans (@onlymaheshfans) November 14, 2020
This Diwali, wish your dear ones online through beautiful greeting cards! Stay healthy, stay safe. Visit- https://t.co/mjHj8EzdQk @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E4lf5cLvWX— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 14, 2020
Do watch the Diwali special video for you.pic.twitter.com/SDvIOEseDQ— Dinesh Chandra Jat (@Dinesh_Jat_) November 14, 2020
It’s another day, but today is a lot more fun. Because, it is a weekend, plus the most-awaited festival day—Diwali. Social media is filled with so many Diwali moments with pictures and videos of families displaying their ‘low-key’ but beautiful celebration. In addition, #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation are also trending on the internet. Through this blog, we will bring you all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, so that you are updated with everything happening around today, November 14, 2020.
The festival of lights is a joyous celebration. Even though low-key, families are trying their best to keep it simple, yet special. Virtual Diwali celebration is already on, and we are expecting more tweets, videos, pictures, to take over the social media platforms. People are encouraged to buy lanterns and diyas, made by the locals to boost the economy during the pandemic. Aside from the festival scenes, there shall be other viral moments making its way on the internet, and entertaining the netizens.
Stay in tune with us to know the latest updates from the world of social media. Meanwhile, stay safe, follow the COVID-19 restrictions and celebrate the joyous festival of lights. Happy Diwali!