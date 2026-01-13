In a significant development regarding her publicised fallout with Udit Rajput, influencer Deeksha Gulati, popularly known for her "Namaste Ji" catchphrase, has broken her silence to address the ongoing controversy. Taking to Instagram to issue an official statement, Gulati expressed deep regret over her decision to broadcast her personal grievances on Instagram Live, acknowledging the move as a mistake. She formally requested that the public and content creators "End the controversy and leave us alone" and cease the production of speculative reels concerning their relationship. This plea marks her first direct attempt to de-escalate the online frenzy and shift the narrative away from the public spectacle she inadvertently fueled.

Deeksha Gulati Issues Official Statement: Regrets Going Live, Asks for Privacy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeksha Gulati (@deekshagulati24)

